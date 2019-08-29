World Share

Trust in police: How can it be improved?

Public confidence and trust in the police force in the UK is “breaking down” as forces struggle to respond to crime because of government cuts, MPs have said. A report by the Public Accounts Committee found that funding for policing is down by almost one-fifth since 2010-11, and there are nearly one-fifth fewer officers and staff. It was released amid national calls for a crackdown on violence after five people were stabbed to death in London in just a week in November 2018, and official statistics show knife crime at record levels. This episode of Roundtable will be looking at how trust in the police force can be improved. Joining us at the Roundtable today Leroy Logan, former superintendent for London Metropolitan Police, Rachida Sobhi, former police officer and Ken Hinds, Founder of Haringey Stop and Search Group Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.