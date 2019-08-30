World Share

Erdogan to Russia

The two leaders met at an air show on the outskirts of Moscow, as Ankara's own defence ties with Washington were up in the air. The delivery of the second batch of the S-400 missile system to Turkey, also came as they sat down to discuss possible defense cooperation. Turkey's purchase of the S-400 has created a deep rift with the US, and has all but ended Ankara's involvement in the F-35 program. But the meeting between President Erdogan and Putin wasn't entirely cordial. The Turkish president blamed the Russian backed Assad regime of threatening peace in Syria, with its continued bombardment of the last rebel enclave of Idlib. Erdogan also warned of a pending humanitarian crisis, and that Turkey could take steps along its border to prevent it from getting worse. Guests Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat Barcin Yinanc Journalist at Hurriyet Daily News