POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ebola Outbreak: UN secretary general to visit the DRC
01:38
World
Ebola Outbreak: UN secretary general to visit the DRC
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is fighting an outbreak of the Ebola virus that started over a year ago. But health workers are having problems primarily because of mistrust by many rural communities and widespread security issues. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres begins a three-day visit to the country to assess the crisis at first hand. Francis Collings reports. #Ebola #EbolaOutbreak #DRC
August 31, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?