Hurricane Dorian: Weather system strengthens to Category 4 storm
World
The US Hurricane Center has upgraded Dorian to a dangerous Category Four storm. This means it's considered a major hurricane, capable of causing catastrophic damage to homes, uprooting trees, downing power lines and rendering areas uninhabitable for weeks. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies. TRT World's Sally Ayhan has more on how residents are preparing. #HurricaneDorian
August 31, 2019
