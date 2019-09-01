POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Protests: Police fire tear gas, water cannon at crowds
01:43
World
Hong Kong Protests: Police fire tear gas, water cannon at crowds
In Hong Kong, there has been more fighting between police and protesters in the 13th week of anti-Beijing demonstrations. Protesters set a roadblock on fire near police headquarters, after security forces fired tear gas at crowds that were throwing rocks and petrol bombs. And as Philip Owira reports, police also used a water cannon with blue dye to disperse the protesters. #HongKongProtest #ChinesePolice #BlueDye
September 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?