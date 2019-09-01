World Share

Hong Kong Protests: Police fire tear gas, water cannon at crowds

In Hong Kong, there has been more fighting between police and protesters in the 13th week of anti-Beijing demonstrations. Protesters set a roadblock on fire near police headquarters, after security forces fired tear gas at crowds that were throwing rocks and petrol bombs. And as Philip Owira reports, police also used a water cannon with blue dye to disperse the protesters. #HongKongProtest #ChinesePolice #BlueDye