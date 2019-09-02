Eccentric Cinema

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Without a doubt, it is the billion-dollar budget blockbuster movies that rake in the big box at Hollywood. But there is also a different breed of film that dwells in Tinseltown, which manages to attract a loyal cult-following around the globe. Today Showcase's Alican Pamir investigates the quirky style of these cinematic offerings. Kim Wilkins, Postdoctoral Fellow in Screen Cultures at University of Oslo 02:33 #EccentricCinema #Hollywood #Cinema
September 2, 2019
