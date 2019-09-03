World Share

Books by Middle East Authors

Young adult fiction has been a popular genre since the 1990s thanks to the unprecedented success of Harry Potter books. Then came other book series like Twilight and Hunger Games, all with teen protagonists in various different genres. However, for the longest time if at all popular young adult fiction books did not have much minority character representation until now. Ilham Essalih, Freelance Book Reviewer 00:25 #MiddleEast #Literature #IlhamEssalih