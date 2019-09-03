POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
House of Secrets: The Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo
08:52
World
House of Secrets: The Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo
Palazzo Rucellai is one of the most beautiful buildings in Florence, dating back to the 15th century. A lot has been written about its splendid architecture, but now a new book tells its striking story from behind its celebrated façade slipping between the cracks of history and telling us all the drama it has witnessed over the years. Allison Levy, Art Historian & Writer of House of Secrets: The Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo 00:22 #HouseofSecrets #AllisonLevy #Literature
September 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?