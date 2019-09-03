POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexican President Lopez Obrador says deal with US protects trade | Money Talks
02:22
BizTech
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has delivered his first state of the union address. Nine months into his presidency, Lopez Obrador acknowledged violent crime and a weak economy are hurting many Mexicans. Despite this, he enjoys approval ratings of nearly 70 percent. Valeria Leon has this report from Mexico City. #LopezObrador #MexicoEconomy #ViolentCrime
September 3, 2019
