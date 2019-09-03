BizTech Share

Conservatives lose majority as MPs rebel | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his parliamentary majority, with one of his Tory MPs crossing the floor. The extraordinary move comes as opposition lawmakers look to delay Brexit - until early next year if necessary. But the government says it's determined to deliver Brexit on time, whatever the cost. Paolo Montecillo reports. To break down all the developments we were joined by Professor Patrick Minford from the Cardiff University Business School. #Brexit #UKparliament #HouseOfCommons