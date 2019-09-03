South Africa avoids recession in second quarter | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, thanks to a recovery in mining as well as an improvement at the energy utility Eskom, which managed to keep the power running. Together with Nigeria, the two nations account for almost half of sub-Saharan Africa's GDP. But, they're also the continent's slowest growing economies. For more on this Daniel Silke joined us from Johannesburg in South Africa. He's the director of Political Futures Consultancy. #SAeconomy #Rand #GDPgrowth
September 3, 2019
