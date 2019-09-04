POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cyberbullying: 1 in 3 young people have been bullied online say UN – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Cyberbullying: 1 in 3 young people have been bullied online say UN – Newsfeed
00:46 - As more and more people grow up spending more time online than IRL, the UN reveal the gross level of bullying and harassment young people face 08:44 - Xenophobic violence in South Africa kills many. A major African brand closes its stores in 3 countries to prevent them from being looted 13:51 - A Tory MP in the UK called out for lounging in the House of Commons #Newsfeed #Cyberbullying #AfricaAttacks
September 4, 2019
