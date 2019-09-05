September 5, 2019
06:33
Helsinki Design Week 2019
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Helsinki Design Week takes over the Finnish capital with more than 200 events taking place between September 5 and 25. This year the festival explores the intersection of design and science, showcasing designers and innovators leading the way in the development of climate-friendly solutions. Kari Korkman, Founder and Director of Helsinki Design Week 00:24 #HelsinkiDesignWeek #KariKorkman #Finland
