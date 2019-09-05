Article 370 & 35A Explained | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir has been hotly contested between India and Pakistan, ever since the two countries’ independence from British colonial rule. They have fought two wars over the territory and their relationship continues to be marred by their ongoing dispute. So why has India decided to change the status quo and repeal two key articles of its constitution? Bigger Than Five explains.
September 5, 2019
