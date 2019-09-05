POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Italian coalition government ministers sworn in | Money Talks
06:56
BizTech
New Italian coalition government ministers sworn in | Money Talks
After months of uncertainty and weeks of political wrangling Italy has a new cabinet. The first order of business for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his 21 ministers is economic reform. And with a budget due in just over a month the new team has no time to lose. We spoke to Melinda Nucifora. For more on this now, Michele Geraci joins me from Milan. He's the Former Under-Secretary of State for Economic Development. #Italy #GiuseppeConte #EconomicReform
September 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?