South African looters target foreign businesses | Money Talks

he South African government has opened an investigation into deadly attacks against migrants in the economic hub of Johannesburg. Slowing growth has left more than one in four people unemployed, and many are blaming foreigners for taking jobs from locals. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the so-called Afro-phobia could become a threat to the continent's development. For more, we spoke to Ndumiso Hadebe, an economist from the Pax Africana Investment Holdings in Johannesburg. #Xenophobia #SouthAfrica #Afrophobia