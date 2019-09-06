POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rising Hatred in Germany
Rising Hatred in Germany
In the last two years alone, Germany has seen more than 2,000 reported incidents categorized as anti-Muslim, with over a 100 of them directed at mosques. This has led the German-Muslim community to call for a new government post to address the country’s growing Islamophobia. But would that be enough to stop the rise of far-right parties and hate crimes that are gripping not only Germany, but many parts of Europe. Guests Linda Hyokki Political Analyst Erhan Dogan Vice-chair of the Political Science and International Relations Department at Marmara University
September 6, 2019
