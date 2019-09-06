World Share

Yemen: Battling On

The UN has called out those who may have been complicit in possible war crimes in Yemen. A recent report states that air raids and starvation tactics perpetrated by a Saudi-led coalition, couldn't have happened without support from countries like the US, the UK and France. Houthi rebels backed by Iran, were also on a list of those responsible. The report came just days after air strikes by the Saudi coalition, killed scores of civilians. Abubakr al Shamahi has this report.