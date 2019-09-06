BizTech Share

Somalian recycling plant helps women earn money | Money Talks

One person's waste is another's treasure. That's the case at a factory in Somalia. The Enviro-green Plastics Recycling Plant is helping more than 180 displaced women make a living. The project pays people who've been displaced by years of war and drought to collect discarded plastics and as Sharon Ogunleye reports, the income is helping them support their families. #DisplacedSomalis #PlasticRecycling #Pollution