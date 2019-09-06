BizTech Share

Hurricane leaves $7B in damage in the Bahamas | Money Talks

As Hurricane Dorian brings rains to parts of the US, tens of thousands of people in the Bahamas await aid after the deadliest natural disaster in its history. The storm hit the islands as a Category-five, the highest on the international scale, and brought torrential rains and strong winds for nearly two days. Residents and authorities expect recovery efforts to take years, and cost billions of dollars. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Courtney Kealy in Washington DC. #Hurricane #Bahamas #Dorian