POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Dorian: Storm has been downgraded to Category 1
01:04
World
Hurricane Dorian: Storm has been downgraded to Category 1
At least 30 people have been killed in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian slammed into its northern Islands on Sunday. Recovery efforts are under way, as residents desperately search for loved ones. The authorities in the Bahamas warn that the death toll will be "staggering". Dorian has moved to the Carolinas on the US east coast, where flooding, strong winds and torrential rain have caused hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.
September 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?