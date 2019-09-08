POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Dorian: Thousands try to flee storm hit Bahamas Islands
Hurricane Dorian: Thousands try to flee storm hit Bahamas Islands
TRT World is following developments in the Bahamas, where conditions are growing increasingly desperate nearly a week after Hurricane Dorian made landfall. Aid groups are trying to help thousands of people flee some of the hardest hit areas. Officials say at least 43 people have been killed, and with many people still missing, that number is likely to rise. Here is Philip Owira.
September 8, 2019
