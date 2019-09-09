POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Dorian: Rescuers are still pulling bodies from debris
01:38
World
Hurricane Dorian: Rescuers are still pulling bodies from debris
The devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has been described as similar to being struck by a nuclear bomb. The head of the US Agency for International Development has been to the country, which will receive almost 3 billion dollars in humanitarian assistance from the US. Other countries, including Barbados and Jamaica have offered to help with specialised search and rescue units. The category 5 storm ripped through the Caribbean last week, killing at least 45 people in the Bahamas. Rescuers are still pulling bodies from the debris, and expect the death toll to rise. Philip Owira has more. #HurricaneDorian #Bahamas #BahamasAid
September 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?