POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Law passed to block 'No-Deal' Brexit | Money Talks
06:18
BizTech
Law passed to block 'No-Deal' Brexit | Money Talks
In the United Kingdom, it's now become law that Britain must make a deal with Brussels before it can leave the European Union. That's after a bill designed to block a 'no-deal' Brexit was given the final approval by the Queen. The legislation is another blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has repeatedly promised to deliver Brexit on October 31 - with or without a deal. For more on this story, we spoke to Rajneesh Narula from London. He's a professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading Henley Business School. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #EuropeanUnion
September 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?