World Share

The Art of Embatucadores

From buckets to brooms and even items headed for the rubbish bin. Music group Embatucadores turns what would otherwise be junk, into musical instruments. The streets of São Paulo, Avenida Paulista. One of the city's most culturally and politically alive hotspots, it's the place where the band seamlessly fuse body beats, a variety of voices and unusual instruments to make the most unique of musical hybrids. #Embatucadores #SãoPaulo #Music