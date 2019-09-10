World Share

Venice Film Festival 2019

The world's oldest movie exchange, the Venice International Film Festival has just wrapped up its 76th edition. Along with Cannes and Berlin, Venice is part of what's known as the "big three". But at this year's event, there were some unexpected results that surprised if not shocked many in the movie world. Esin Kucuktepepinar, Film Critic and Advisor at International Istanbul Film Festival 02:15 #VeniceFilmFestival #Cinema #EsinKucuktepepinar