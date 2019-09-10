World Share

Americans get a taste of Turkish coffee with the Turkish Coffee Truck

The "Turkish Coffee Truck" began its tour around the US to introduce traditional Turkish coffee to Americans. The volunteer based project aims to build bridges between cultures. In the US, where people consume 400 million cups of coffee a day, unfortunately, very few people have heard of Turkish coffee. Americans are getting a taste of Turkish coffee thanks to the "Turkish Coffee Truck" that's touring the US, offering free cups of coffee.