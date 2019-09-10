World Share

BREXIT DIRECT ACTION- IS IT OK?

The politicians can't sort Brexit out. Parliament is in a fight with the Government and normal democracy doesn't seem to be working very well. Some are calling for direct action - protests on the streets. Could that be the answer? Welcome to RT. Joining us at the Roundtable we have Asa Bennett, Brexit Commissioning Editor from the Daily Telegraph; Rob Lugg who has been involved in the Stop the Coup protests against the UK government and Ekansh Sharma, Vice-President of Chelsea Young Conservatives Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.