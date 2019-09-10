POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has Brexit backfired on Boris Johnson?
26:00
World
Has Brexit backfired on Boris Johnson?
The UK suspends parliament as British MPs reject yet another proposal for snap elections. The government hoped that would’ve given Prime Minster Boris Johnson a mandate to drive a hard bargain in Brussels, as the deadline to leave the EU still looms. So, has Johnson’s promise to deliver Brexit backfired? #Brexit #BrexitDeal #BorisJohnson Guests: Claire Fox MEP for the Brexit Party Dominic Walsh Policy Analyst at Open Europe Peter Wilding Former Adviser to PM David Cameron Denis MacShane UK’s Former Minister for Europe
September 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?