World Share

Has Brexit backfired on Boris Johnson?

The UK suspends parliament as British MPs reject yet another proposal for snap elections. The government hoped that would’ve given Prime Minster Boris Johnson a mandate to drive a hard bargain in Brussels, as the deadline to leave the EU still looms. So, has Johnson’s promise to deliver Brexit backfired? #Brexit #BrexitDeal #BorisJohnson Guests: Claire Fox MEP for the Brexit Party Dominic Walsh Policy Analyst at Open Europe Peter Wilding Former Adviser to PM David Cameron Denis MacShane UK’s Former Minister for Europe