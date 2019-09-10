POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit debate shifts to Brussels as parliament closes | Money Talks
06:48
BizTech
Brexit debate shifts to Brussels as parliament closes | Money Talks
There were raucous scenes in London as UK politicians tried - and failed - to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of parliament. It follows a dramatic week full of intrigue, votes and resignations, with many now wondering what could happen next as the Brexit deadline approaches. Johnson is no closer to charting a path forward that lawmakers will accept, but he insists he's still looking to seal a deal with the EU. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, we spoke to Geraint Johnes, a professor of economics at the Lancaster University Management School. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #EU
September 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?