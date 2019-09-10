BizTech Share

Alibaba co-founder and chairman Jack Ma retires | Money Talks

Jack Ma is turning 55. And as a birthday present to himself, one of China's richest men is stepping down as chairman of the Chinese e-commerce giant he co-founded two decades ago. He's helped transform Alibaba from an online shopping site into a multibillion-dollar business conglomerate, leaving not only a profound impact as an entrepreneur, but also on the Chinese economy. For more on this Santosh Rao joined us from New York. He's the head of research at merchant bank Manhattan Venture Partners. #Alibaba #JackMa #ECommerce