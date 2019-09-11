POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boris’ Burden
02:28
World
Boris’ Burden
The deadline to leave the EU is looming but parliament has now been suspended, a tactic that had protesters shouting 'stop the coup'. MPs will not meet again until two weeks before the UK's scheduled departure. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's job now is to use this time to negotiate an exit deal, something his predecessors couldn't achieve in years. But what other option does he have? Hyder Abbasi reports. #Brexit #BrexitDeal #BorisJohnson
September 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?