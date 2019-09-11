POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nur Koçak: Our Blissful Souvenirs
Nur Koçak: Our Blissful Souvenirs
Turkish artist Nur Kocak can easily be called a maverick. Rebelling against the strict rules of her academic training in the 1970s, Kocak insisted on making photorealist paintings at a time when no one else was. Even, at the risk of derailing her career. She is also a pioneer in presenting a feminist viewpoint to an art world that often overlooked or entirely disregarded female identity. But now, her colourful and striking vision is on display in a major retrospective in Istanbul. Showcase's Sena Arslan went to take a look. #NurKocak #Photorealism #Salt
September 11, 2019
