World Share

Why is Guantanamo Bay prison still open 18 years after 9/11? - Newsfeed

- The US was attacked on 9/11. In response, they waged a ‘war on terror’ around the world. Some other people they captured ended up in a prison in Cuba, outside the laws of the US. That prison is still open - The Indian government begins building prison camps for people left off the National Register of Citizens - #bluegirl is dead a week after setting herself on fire #NewsFeed #Guantanamo #Sept11