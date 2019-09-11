POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Hong Kong’s Government Satisfy Protesters?
26:00
World
Can Hong Kong’s Government Satisfy Protesters?
In a surprise U-turn, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdrew the controversial extradition bill that triggered mass demonstrations. But is it too little, too late? #HongKong #HongKongProtest #UmbrellaMovement #China Guests: Ronny Tong Senior Advisor to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Benny Tai Umbrella Movement Leader and Jailed Democracy Activist Emily Lau Former Democratic Party Member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst and Senior Fellow at Pangoal Institution
September 11, 2019
