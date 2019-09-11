POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California Senate passes rules for freelancers | Money Talks
06:25
BizTech
California Senate passes rules for freelancers | Money Talks
Lawmakers in California have overwhelmingly approved landmark legislation that would reshape the gig economy created by ride-hailing firms and food delivery apps. It would give thousands of workers in America's most populous state regular salaries and access to employee benefits. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, several Silicon Valley giants have promised to fight what they say is a threat to the industry. For more, we spoke to Shawn DuBravac in Washington. He's president and CEO of the technology consultancy, the Avrio Institute. #Lyft #Uber #WorkerBenefits
September 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?