World Share

Nollywood Entertainment: Nigerian streaming site aims for intl audience

For decades, Nigeria's film industry has made movies to be sold on the street. But all that's changed in the last few years with the launch of Iroko TV, a company dubbed the Netflix of Africa. It has Nigerian and Ghanaian movies on its platform, but it's looking to make films and win over customers in other countries. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #Nollywood, #Nigeria, #Africa