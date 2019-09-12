POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why a US Soldier Sued the President over an ‘Illegal War’ | Big Idea | Bigger Than Five
Former US Army Captain Nathan Smith sued his Commander-in-Chief saying he would violate his oath as an officer if he fought President Barack Obama’s “illegal war” against ISIS. He lost, but his battle for a new Authorization for Use of Military Force continues. Carter Ham, Commander of AFRICOM (2011-2013) Stephen Miles, Executive Director of Win Without War Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow in Foreign Policy at The Brookings Institution. #BiggerThanFive, #AFRICOM, #AUMF
September 12, 2019
