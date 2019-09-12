BizTech Share

Business Market Wrap | TRT World

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed China’s decision to exempt some U.S. anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs and announced a short delay to scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese goods. TRT World Business anchor,Auskar Subakti spoke to senior market analyst at FXTM in London, Lukman Otunuga. He gave us his analysis on China's decision and other news moving global markets. #USChinaTradeWar #Markets #ECB