I BLAME HIM! Indigenous Amazonian says Bolsonaro doesn't care about her home

They’re unprecedented and they’re destroying the lungs of the earth; or they’re routine and it’s none of your business anyway. The fires in the Amazon have divided opinion around the world. Environmentalists say the surge in fires this year could tip the world’s largest rainforest into permanent decline; and they know who is to blame, Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. But Bolsonaro’s defenders have raised plenty of objections, pointing out that the fires were far higher 15 years ago. Who’s right and who’s wrong? We’ll explore.