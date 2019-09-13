POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Artweeks at Akaretler | Contemporary Istanbul 2019 | Robert Frank
25:27
World
Artweeks at Akaretler | Contemporary Istanbul 2019 | Robert Frank
In this episode of Showcase; Remembering Robert Frank 00:53 Jonathan Day, Associate Professor of Transmedia Arts at Birmingham City University & Author of Postcards from the Road: Robert Frank's 'The Americans' 02:13 Contemporary Istanbul 2019 11:09 Artweeks at Akaretler 16:27 Ford v Ferrari 19:57 Open-air Art Installation in Klagenfurt 23:52 #Akaretler #RobertFrank #ContemporaryIstanbul
September 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?