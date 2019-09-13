What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Cuba Fuel Crisis: US sanctions push Cubans closer to the brink

Tension is growing between Cuba and the United States. Twitter has suspended the accounts of several media organizations in a move the Cuban Union of Journalists is calling "massive censorship." Meanwhile, the Cuban government has announced emergency measures to mitigate the impact of a fuel shortage, which is blamed on sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. Reed Lindsay reports from Havana. #Cuba, #USSanctions, #FuelCrisis