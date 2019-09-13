World Share

Israel Elections: Benjamin Netanyahu fights for another term

Israel heads to the polls next week, and Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu is looking at another tight race. This will be the second election in less than six months. In April's elections, Netanyahu's Likud party won by a margin of a single seat and failed to form a government. Netanyahu is Israel's longest serving leader and hopes voters will trust in his leadership once again. #Israel, #ElectionsinIsrael, #Netanyahu