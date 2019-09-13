World Share

Ethical Fashion: Waste products recycled into luxury bags

Have you ever thought about the environmental damage your handbag or briefcase may cause? Manufacturing shiny new products is putting pressure on our planet and adding immesurable waste to landfills. But One British entreprenuer has found a way to give old materials a luxurious second life. She's making designer bags out of a waste product most of us would never have given a second glance to... and she's making a profit!.