Tiananmen Square Massacre: 'Tank Man' photographer Charlie Cole dies

The man behind the lens of one of the most iconic photos in history has died age 64. Charlie Cole was one of the photographers who captured the image of the famous Tank Man during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. Cole passed away in Indonesia, where he'd been living for the past 15 years. But his legacy lives on, his photo of Tank Man continues to be a symbol of resistance today.