POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tiananmen Square Massacre: 'Tank Man' photographer Charlie Cole dies
03:00
World
Tiananmen Square Massacre: 'Tank Man' photographer Charlie Cole dies
The man behind the lens of one of the most iconic photos in history has died age 64. Charlie Cole was one of the photographers who captured the image of the famous Tank Man during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. Cole passed away in Indonesia, where he'd been living for the past 15 years. But his legacy lives on, his photo of Tank Man continues to be a symbol of resistance today.
September 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?