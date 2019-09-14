POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Battle: Britons in Europe worry about their future
Over 1.2 million British citizens live in the EU, 150-thousand of them in France. What happens to them and their access to local services after Brexit? It is a question that many are asking with increasing urgency as the Brexit deadline of October 31st approaches. In one village in Western France a quarter of the locals were born in the UK. As Simon McGregor-Wood reports, many are worried about their future. #Brexit #NoDealBrexit #BritonsInEurope
September 14, 2019
