World Share

Hurricane Dorian: Devastated Bahamas braces for another storm

The Bahamas is bracing for another storm only two weeks after being hit by a powerful hurricane. A low pressure system near the islands has strengthened into a Tropical Storm. Meteorologists are calling it Humberto, and say it could potentially bring more rain and wind to the islands already devastated by Hurricane Dorian, which killed at least 50 people. Philip Owira has more. #BahamasHurricane #HurricaneHumberto #TropicalStorm