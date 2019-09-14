POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan Baby Boom: City's policies turn around population decline
03:06
Japan Baby Boom: City's policies turn around population decline
Japan is facing a growing demographic crisis. Its population is shrinking, and ageing so rapidly that one in five people are now 70 or older. The economy is slowing down as the number of pensioners rise and the working-age population falls, which means there are also fewer taxpayers. Mayu Yoshida reports went to a city in the east that's bucking the population trend. #Japan #PopulationDecline #JapanDemographics
September 14, 2019
