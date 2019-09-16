POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel Elections: Rapper urges Arab-Israeli citizens to vote
02:44
World
Israel Elections: Rapper urges Arab-Israeli citizens to vote
Israel goes to the polls for the second time this year, after an election in April failed to create a working coalition that could govern. One subplot of the campaign is the role of Arab Israeli parties. Four of them are running in unison. And Arab-Israelis, including a popular rapper, are urging people to cast their vote if they want to make a difference. Francis Collings reports #IsraelElections2019 #TamerNafar #MustVote
September 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?