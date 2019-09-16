World Share

Israel Elections: Rapper urges Arab-Israeli citizens to vote

Israel goes to the polls for the second time this year, after an election in April failed to create a working coalition that could govern. One subplot of the campaign is the role of Arab Israeli parties. Four of them are running in unison. And Arab-Israelis, including a popular rapper, are urging people to cast their vote if they want to make a difference. Francis Collings reports #IsraelElections2019 #TamerNafar #MustVote