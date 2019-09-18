BizTech Share

COINS VS CONTACTLESS: Should businesses be forced to accept cash?

Contactless cards, payment apps - the cashless economy is growing. But in some places, new laws are forcing businesses to accept coins and notes. Time for a cash comeback? Guests: Dr Claire Ingram Bogusz Researcher, Stockholm School of Economics LOCATOR: STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN Professor Jonas Hedman Copenhagen Business School LOCATOR: COPENHAGEN, DENMARK Brett Scott Author and Financial Campaigner Natalie Ceeney CBE Chair of Access To Cash Review Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #contactless, #cashlessness, #fintech